Gardaí investigating this morning's fatal crash in County Laois are appealing to motorists for dash-cam footage.

A man in his forties died in the two-car collision at around 8.45 on the N80 at Simmons Mill Cross.

A woman and her child in the second car received minor injuries.

Gardaí are looking for witnesses who were driving on the N80 between Stradbally and Arles, between 8 and 9 o'clock this morning.

They're hoping dash-cam footage may also help the investigation.