Parts of North Kildare, Dublin and Meath are in the midst of a third day of boil water orders

Testing at the Leixlip treatment plant is ongoing, after heavy rain affected water quality and triggered a major boil water notice.

Three test results proving acceptable quality levels must come back before the ban can be lifted, with a final sample due this evening.

Yung Quinn, who owns the Brew Café , explains how the notice is impacting their business: