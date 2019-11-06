Kildare Focus

Status Yellow Rainfall Warning Goes Live In Kildare Tonight.

: 11/06/2019 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Status Yellow rainfall warning comes into effect this evening for Kildare, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

Met Eireann is warning of spells of heavy rain at times, with a risk of some spot flooding.

The warning is in place from 6pm this evening until 9 o'clock tomorrow night.

 

