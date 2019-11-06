Kildare Focus

Leave Granted For Judicial Review Of Decision To Block Dáil Motion.

: 11/06/2019 - 12:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Leave has been granted for a judicial review of the decision to block a motion in the Dáil yesterday.

TDs Brid Smith and Paul Murphy took the case to the High Court this morning.

Their motion seeks to change the Dáil rules that mean any proposed new laws from opposition parties have to be approved by the Taoiseach.

These money messages are being used by the government to block bills they don't like that have been passed by the Dáil.

The Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South TD, Seán O'Fearghail, has ruled it problematic and unconstitutional.

 

