Irish Water is meeting with officials from the Environmental Protection Agency now to discuss the ongoing issues at the Leixlip Treatment Plant.

615-thousand people across parts of North Kildare, Dublin and Meath still can't drink their tap water as its cloudiness remains above acceptable levels.

Irish Water says tomorrow would be the very earliest that they could lift the boil water notice.

A decision will be made on whether to lift the ban after a final water sample is taken this evening.