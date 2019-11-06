Kildare's Draft Annual Budget For 2020 Goes On Display.

Kildare's Draft Annual Budget goes on public display on Monday.
It is expected to provide for a gross expenditure of around €150 million by Kildare County Council in 2020.
Expenditure will be in the areas of :
Div A - Housing & Building
Div B - Road Transport & Safety
Div C - Water Supply & Sewerage
Div D - Development Management
Div E - Environmental Protection
Div F - Recreation & Amenity
Div G - Agriculture & Education
Div H - Miscellaneous Services
Kildare County Councillors will vote on the budget at a meeting on November 18th.