Kildare's Draft Annual Budget For 2020 Goes On Display.

Kildare's Draft Annual Budget goes on public display on Monday.

It is expected to provide for a gross expenditure of around €150 million by Kildare County Council in 2020.

Expenditure will be in the areas of :

Div A - Housing & Building

Div B - Road Transport & Safety

Div C - Water Supply & Sewerage

Div D - Development Management

Div E - Environmental Protection

Div F - Recreation & Amenity

Div G - Agriculture & Education

Div H - Miscellaneous Services

Kildare County Councillors will vote on the budget at a meeting on November 18th.