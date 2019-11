GardaÍ are investigating after a 27 year old man was found injured and chained up on the side of a road on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The man was discovered at the Kilmallock Road Roundabout near the Old Cork Road at 5.50am, yesterday morning.

Members of Limerick City & County Fire and Rescue Service used cutting equipment to free the man from the chains.

He was then removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí.