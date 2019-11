Gardai are hunting three men following an aggravated burglary in Naas.

The men were armed with golf clubs and sledge-hammers.

They entered a home in Alder Wood Park on the Blessington Road in Naas at around 7.45pm on Friday evening.

Gardai say it was a "nasty" incident, and a "trying ordeal" for the householder.

Garda Ronan Mannion has this description of the gang.

Gardai at Naas may be contacted on: 045-884-300.