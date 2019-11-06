Leave Granted For Judicial Review Over Dáil "Money Message" System.

A judge has granted leave for a judicial review into a case taken by four TDs.

However the High Court refused an injunction that would have changed the Dáil order paper.

Solidarity - People Before Profit took the case after the Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South TD, Seán O'Fearghail, blocked a motion they had about money messages.

It sought to change the rules that mean no opposition bill that costs money can be passed without the Taoiseach's approval.

Judge Garrett Simons said any abuse of the money message system was very serious and granted leave for a judicial review.

