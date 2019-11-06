Listen: Gardai Warn Parents To Be Wary Of What Their Children Access Online.

Gardaí are warning parents to be wary of what their children are accessing online - and the dangers that exist.

It follows the sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of 14 year old Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

Boy A was sentenced yesterday to life in prison, with a review after 12 years.

Boy B will serve 15 years, which will be reviewed after 8.

During the trial, it emerged that Boy A had viewed large amounts of pornography online, some of it violent.

Superintendent John Gordon, who was part of the investigating team, says children's internet access needs to be monitored:

Photo: Superintendent John Gordon: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie