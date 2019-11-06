American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Gardai Warn Parents To Be Wary Of What Their Children Access Online.

: 11/06/2019 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
superintendent_john_gordon_21_01_2018_rollingnews.jpg

Gardaí are warning parents to be wary of what their children are accessing online - and the dangers that exist.

It follows the sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of 14 year old Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

Boy A was sentenced yesterday to life in prison, with a review after 12 years.

Boy B will serve 15 years, which will be reviewed after 8.

During the trial, it emerged that Boy A had viewed large amounts of pornography online, some of it violent.

Superintendent John Gordon, who was part of the investigating team, says children's internet access needs to be monitored:

wedanaalt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Photo: Superintendent John Gordon:  Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!