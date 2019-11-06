Listen: Bus Connects Changes Could Cost €40 Million.

The latest changes made to the re-design of the Dublin Bus network, which includes parts of Kildare, could cost an extra €40 million.

Changes to Bus Connects were announced last month after concerns from thousands of people.

The National Transport Authority says it'll mean a 22 per cent increase in services.

17 routes published under Bus Connects will serve Kildare, including Maynooth, Leixlip, Ballymore Eustace and Celbridge.

Anne Graham from National Transport Authority says those changes mean more funding will be needed: