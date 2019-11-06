American Country

Boil Water Notice For Premises Supplied By Leixlip Water Treatment Plant Remains In Place.

: 11/06/2019 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_taps_flowing_many_pexels.jpeg

A boil water notice affecting 615,000 people across parts of North Kildare, Dublin and Meath remains in place following an inspection of the Leixlip Treatment Plant.

The notice was issued on Monday evening.

Issue arose following a period of heavy rain over the weekend

The tap water ban could not be lifted this evening as issues remain at the old plant in Leixlip, which produces 20 per cent of the water supplied to the Greater Dublin Area.

Irish Water says it will be monitoring the status yellow rainfall warning issued for Kildare this evening, but cannot say how it will impact the water produced in Leixlip.

 

Stock image: Pexels.

