KCC Says Its Road Crews Are on Standby To Respond To Road Flooding.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is now in effect in Kildare.
Kildare County Council, in a statement issued this evening, says its Severe Weather Assessment Team ismonitoring the "potential impacts of the forecasted heavy rainfalls expected this evening throughout the County."
KCC Municipal District offices and the KCC Road Crews are on standby to respond to requests for assistance where flooding occurs.
It adds "Our staff will continue to respond for as long as necessary."
The remains in effect until 9pm on Thursday night.
Stock image: Pixabay