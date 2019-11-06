American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Warm Welcome For €5 Million In Funding For Barrow Blueway Project.

: 11/06/2019 - 18:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
river_barrow_in_athy_1_rollingnews.jpg

There's warm welcome for €5 million in funding for the Barrow Blueway.

This is a 46km recreational route along sections of the Grand Canal and River Barrlow, between Lowtown, Roberstown, and Athy.

The funding has been allocated under the Rural Regeneration Scheme, following a joint application by Kildare County Council and Waterways Ireland.

Fiona O’Loughlin, TD for South Kildare “This decision is vital to South Kildare and will bring in huge economic benefits to many of the towns and villages it passes through. The funding was sought by Kildare County Council in conjunction with Waterways Ireland so that the commencement of developing the Blueway along the Grand Canal Barrow Line can progress following hiccups with planning."

 

File image: River Barrow, Athy: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!