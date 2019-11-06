Warm Welcome For €5 Million In Funding For Barrow Blueway Project.

There's warm welcome for €5 million in funding for the Barrow Blueway.

This is a 46km recreational route along sections of the Grand Canal and River Barrlow, between Lowtown, Roberstown, and Athy.

The funding has been allocated under the Rural Regeneration Scheme, following a joint application by Kildare County Council and Waterways Ireland.

Fiona O’Loughlin, TD for South Kildare “This decision is vital to South Kildare and will bring in huge economic benefits to many of the towns and villages it passes through. The funding was sought by Kildare County Council in conjunction with Waterways Ireland so that the commencement of developing the Blueway along the Grand Canal Barrow Line can progress following hiccups with planning."

File image: River Barrow, Athy: RollingNews