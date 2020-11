About 25 staff in Kerry Airport will be temporarily laid off due to falling trade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Kerry Airport said about half of its staff will be let go from Monday week.

The duration of the layoff is uncertain but could extend beyond four weeks.

Chief executive of the airport, John Mulhern, said the action is necessary for the future of the facility and every other avenue to avoid layoffs has been "exhausted".



