A teenager has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that killed a Deliveroo cyclist in Dublin.

28 year old Brazilian national, Thiago Cortes, was killed when his bike was hit by a car in the North Wall Quay area at around 10.30pm on the 31st of August.

He died in hospital on the 2nd of September.

A teenage boy was arrested earlier today and is being questioned at Store Street Garda station

File image; RollingNews