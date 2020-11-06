Kildare Focus

Listen: 150,000 Fewer People Have Been Screening For Cancer In The 1st 6 Months Of This Year.

: 06/11/2020 - 13:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cancer screening services saw almost 150 thousand fewer people in the first six months of 2020 compared to last year.

The HSE admits there is a concern cancer diagnoses will be delayed as a result of the backlog in screening.

Kacey O'Riordan reports;

