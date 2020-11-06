Kildare Focus

Permanent TSB Is To Make 300 Staff Redundant.

: 06/11/2020 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Permanent TSB has announced plans to cut 300 jobs.

The bank intends to reduce its workforce through a voluntary severance scheme.

Permanent TSB says no banks will close, but it intends to reduce its property portfolio to cut costs.

The job cuts will mainly be among managerial and head office staff.

