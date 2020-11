Adequate bed capacity must be provided when mental health facilities are forced to stop new admissions due to Covid-19.

That's the view of the Mental Health Commission, after three centres in the one area had to stop accepting new patients.

The commission is concerned that move could put some of the most vulnerable people in the country at risk.

Chief Executive of the MHC, Caragh's John Farrelly, says the health service must make a contingency plan to deal with a similar closures elsewhere: