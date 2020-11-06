Friday Night Rhythm

KCC Urged To "Up Its Game" On Homelessness Response.

: 06/11/2020 - 15:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council is being called on to "up its game" in its response to homelessness.

The council launched its Cold Weather Initiative on Monday.

An additional 8 beds have been made available, to serve the enture county.

Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, says she is "dismayed" by this figure, and is concerned, "
in particular about the number of single people presenting as homeless in recent months that are being turned away from Aras Cill Dara, some of whom are now sleeping rough."

 

 

