KCC Urged To "Up Its Game" On Homelessness Response.

Kildare County Council is being called on to "up its game" in its response to homelessness.

The council launched its Cold Weather Initiative on Monday.

An additional 8 beds have been made available, to serve the enture county.

Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, says she is "dismayed" by this figure, and is concerned, "

in particular about the number of single people presenting as homeless in recent months that are being turned away from Aras Cill Dara, some of whom are now sleeping rough."