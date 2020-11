The body of a man has been found at a house in Dublin this afternoon.

It was discovered at a property on Auburn Street in Phibsboro at about 2 o'clock.

It's currently being treated as an unexplained death.

The scene has been preserved and the Technical Bureau has been requested to attend.

The Coronor and Office of the State Pathologist have also been notified

A post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Stock image: Shutterstock