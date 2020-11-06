Listen Live Logo

Permission Granted For New Neighbourhood Centre In Newbridge.

06/11/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Plans for a new neighbourhood centre, including medical suites, in Newbridge have been given the go-ahead

Andrew Cross has applied for permission to build the facility on Station Road.

He proposes that it include a convience store, with a café and off licence, as well as a filling station.

On the upper floors,  1 retail outlet, 2 takeaways  and 3 medical suites are proposed.

Kildare County Council has approved the application.

The development description is as follows:
"A three storey neighbourhood centre development consisting of: (a) 1 No. convenience store with ancillary off-licence use complete with coffee shop, delicatessen, toilets and associated works. Fuel filling facilities to rear of building, forecourt area, 3 No. 40,000 litre underground fuel tanks, electric charging points, canopy, pump islands, signage, service area and all associated site development works, all at ground floor level. (b) 1 No. retail shop unit at ground floor level. (c) 2 No. takeaway units at first floor level. (d) 1 No. medical suite at first floor level. (e) 3 No. medical suites at second floor level. (f) Car parking boundary treatments, new site entrance/exit, landscaping and all associated site development works (overall site) all
Development Address:
Piercetown,Station Road,Newbridge,Co. Kildare."

 

