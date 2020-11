Two vehicles have been seized at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Kildare.

It was mounted by Naas Roads Policing Unt.

One vehicle was impounded as it had "false" tax and insurance.

That driver is now facing a court appearance.

While fines and penalty points have been issued to an unaccompanied learner driver, who has been on a learner permit for 20 years

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana