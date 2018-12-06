Kildare Today

Water Supply To Parts Of Kildare Town Disrupted Today

: 12/06/2018 - 07:41
Water supply to parts of Kildare Town will be disrupted today.

Irish Water is carrying out new connections work, affecting Dara Park, Campion Crescent and surrounding areas in Kildare Town.

Works begin at 9am, and are scheduled for complete at midday.

 

 

 

