Kildare GAA have tendered the €6.5 million redevelopment of St. Conleth's Park.

Planning permission for the project, which includes construction of a 2.734 seat stadium, was granted by Kildare County Council in August.

The county board is now seeking a contractor to demolish the existing stand, construct its replacement and build an entrance plaza.

The development includes changing and referee rooms, and a premium-level area.