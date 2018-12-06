K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Tesco "Disappointed" By Today's Strike Action At Sligo Store.

: 12/06/2018 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tesco_logo.png

Tesco says it is "disappointed" by today's action industrial action at one of its branches in Sligo.

Mandate contends its members claim they will no longer be given the right by the company to be represented by a trade union.

Tesco, however, says that this " is a local dispute involving local issues that didn’t warrant a strike."

The firm is asking the union to resume co-operation with the industrial relations processes of the State "having rejected a conciliation conference at the Workplace Relations Commission on October 24th regarding the issues in Sligo".  

Tesco says "Our store remains open throughout and we thank our colleagues and the public for their co-operation."

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!