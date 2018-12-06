Ireland To Accommodate 36 Unaccompanied Minors From Greece In 2019.

The government has agreed to accept up to 36 unaccompanied minors from Greece next year.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has acknowledged Greece is the EU state which has been most affected by the ongoing migrant crisis.

The Minister gave the commitment after meeting the Greek Minister for Migration Policy in Brussels earlier.

The children will be included as part of the Government's commitments under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, which will grant them programme refugee status on arrival.

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews.