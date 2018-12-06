K Drive

Ruane: Health Minister Should Expect Amendments To Abortion Legislation To Be Tabled.

Senator Lynn Ruane has told the Minister for Health to expect changes to the Abortion legislation to be tabled, despite hopes for services to be in place by January.

The new law to allow for abortion services in Ireland are currently being debated in the Seanad after it was passed in the Dail last night.

Senator Ruane has called the legislation a "missed opportunity" and has also hit out at the 3 day waiting period required to access an abortion.

She says it disproportionately targets disadvantaged women:

 

