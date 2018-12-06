Listen: PAC Chair Says Rural Ireland Is Being "Coddled" By National Broadband Plan.

Rural Ireland is being "codded" by the National Broadband Plan.

That's according to the chair of the Public Accounts Committee, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy.

The body is today hearing from officials at the Department of Communications.

They're discussing the controversial roll out of broadband to rural areas across the country.

Around 13,000 homes and businesses in Kildare, most of them in rural areas, do not have access to broadband.

PAC Chair Sean Fleming isn't happy with the potential broadband speeds he was given by department officials for rural Ireland:

File image: RollingNews.