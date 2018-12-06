K Country

Listen: HSE Winter Plan Aims To Reduce Waiting Times In Emergency Departments.

: 12/06/2018 - 15:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE says the primary aim of its €30 million Winter Plan is the reducing of waiting times in Emergency Departments.

75 acute beds are opening at 9 facilities around the country, including at Naas General Hospital.

These 9 are noted as "sites of concern".

550 homecare packages will be available for patients to be discharged with appropriate supports, of which 60 are in the Kildare area..

Anne O’Connor from the HSE says while there is no avoiding patients being on trolleys, it’s their aim to make them comfortable while they are there.

Stock image.

