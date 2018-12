New abortion laws have been described as "destructive" as the debate on them begins in the Seanad.

Last night the Dáil voted in favour of the new legislation and it now needs to pass in the Senate.

The government is hopeful all stages will be completed by next week and the bill will be passed before Christmas.

Independent Senator Ronán Mullen spoke out against the proposed laws this afternoon:

