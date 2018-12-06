K Country

Nestlé Announce The Creation Of An Institute Of Packaging Sciences.

: 12/06/2018 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
nestle_hq.jpg

Nestlé have announced the creation of an Institute of Packaging Sciences

It is part of the company's drive to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. 

It'll be based in Lausanne in Switzerland and employ around 50 people.

 

File image: Nestlé HQ

