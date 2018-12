Share prices London have suffered their worst one day fall in more that two years.

The FTSE index of Britain's leading companies closed down more than 3 percent - or 217 points - at 67-04.

In Dublin the ISEQ Index of Irish shares fell 176 points to 5,492, just over 3 per cent.

Stock markets around the world have tumbled - after the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive sparked further concerns about relations between the US and Beijing.