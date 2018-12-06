K Country

Inquest In To The Death Of Mark Hennessy Adjourned At GSOC Request.

: 12/06/2018 - 17:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An inquest into the death of Mark Hennessy has been adjourned following a request from the Garda Ombudsman Commission. 

Hennessy - who abducted and murdered Jastine Valdez last May - was shot dead with a Garda firearm, following a major manhunt. 

He'd been tracked down to a carpark in the Cherrywood Business Park in South Dublin. 

Following the incident, an officer was placed under criminal investigation by GSOC, under section 91 of the Garda Siochána Act. 

A GSOC spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing. 

