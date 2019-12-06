Late Night Train Services For Christmas In Operation From Tonight.

Late night train services, including on the Kildare and Maynooth lines, begin tonight, and will run until just before Christmas.

The late trains for Christmas will run on Fridays and Saturdays up until December 21st.

Fares for the services will be at normal rates and people can also use their Leap Card or weekly, monthly and annual tickets.

Fridays and Saturdays; 6th and 7th, 13th and 14th, 20th and 21st December:

Maynooth Commuter: 00:20hrs and 01.55hrs Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

Kildare Phoenix Park Tunnel services: 00:50hrs and 01.50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest Cherryorchard to Kildare