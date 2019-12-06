31 Kildare Firms Approved Eligible For The Brexit Loan Scheme.

31 Kildare firms have been approved as eligible for the Brexit Loan Scheme.

There are over 5,000 rate paying firms in Kildare, but, in order to be able to engage with the funding programme, firms must "demonstrate their exposure to Brexit"

The Dept. of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation says, across Ireland, the sectors most represented in these applications are "manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and information and communication."

32 Kildare firms sought eligbility approval, and that was granted in all but one case.