160 Kildare People Receiving Annual Payments Under The Cessation Of Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme.

: 12/06/2019 - 07:40
Author: Eoin Beatty
turf_1.jpg

 

160 Kildare people are receiving annual payments under the Cessation of Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme.

The Dept of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht says the scheme is available to turf cutters who have been affected by the designation of raised bogs as special areas of conservation and natural heritage areas and who fulfil the qualifying criteria of the scheme.

It is comprised of a payment of €1,500 per annum, index-linked, for 15 years, or relocation, where feasible, to a non-designated bog, together with a legal agreement payment of €500.

Of the Kildare total, however, 68 turf cutters, 6 on Ballynafagh Bog and 62 on Mouds Bog, have applied for relocation.

