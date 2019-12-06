Listen: IFA Members Continue Lidl Cork Protest.

Farmers are continuing their campaign for an increase in the price of beef with a protest in Cork this afternoon.
About 50 members of the Irish Farmers' Association are blocking lorries from accessing a Lidl distribution centre in Charleville.
The 12 hour blockade follows a similar protest at an Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co. Kildare, yesterday.
IFA president Joe Healy says the blockades will continue until there's a significant price increase:
06/12/2019 IFA protest at Aldi Charleville. Photograph: IFA Twitter Account via RollingNews.ie