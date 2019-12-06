Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: IFA Members Continue Lidl Cork Protest.

: 12/06/2019 - 11:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
farmers_protest_ii2a9771.jpg

Farmers are continuing their campaign for an increase in the price of beef with a protest in Cork this afternoon.

About 50 members of the Irish Farmers' Association are blocking lorries from accessing a Lidl distribution centre in Charleville.

The 12 hour blockade follows a similar protest at an Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co. Kildare, yesterday.

IFA president Joe Healy says the blockades will continue until there's a significant price increase:

frifarmers13.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

06/12/2019 IFA protest at Aldi Charleville.  Photograph: IFA Twitter Account via RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!