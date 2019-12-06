Listen: Garda On Trial, Accused Of Assaulting RTÉ Cameraman.

Kildare Focus

12/06/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Dublin based Garda has gone on trial accused of assaulting an RTÉ cameraman during a protest in 2016.

Garda Sean Lucey has also pleaded NOT guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

