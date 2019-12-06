The Eleven To Two Show

Utd. Sign Massive Partnership Deal With Chinese eCommerce Giant.

: 12/06/2019 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Manchester United have signed a partnership deal with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

It's aimed at raising the Premier League side's profile in the world's second-largest economy.

Alibaba will provide club content on its online video platform as well as creating a new Man United online store.

