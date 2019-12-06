Kildare Focus

Kerry Cllr., Jackie Healy-Rae, Gets Suspended Sentence For Assault.

: 12/06/2019 - 13:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has received a suspended prison sentence for assault.

Cllr Healy-Rae and his brother Kevin, who're sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, were convicted of two charges of assault causing harm relating to incidents, which occurred on December 28th, 2017, in Kenmare.

A third man, Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, was found guilty of two assault charges, as well one charge of criminal damage relating to the same incidents.

Judge David Waters imposed an eight-month sentence on Jackie Healy-Rae, a seven-month term on Kevin Healy-Rae and a six-month sentence on Malachy Scannell.

He suspended all sentences in full for a period of one year.

