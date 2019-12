The FAI agreed a 462,000 euro settlement with former chief executive John Delaney when he left the association earlier this year.

According to the association's accounts, released this afternoon, the payment was broken down into two parts.

There was one 'payment in lieu of notice' amounting to 90,000 euro.

The rest of the money was made up by a 372,000 euro payment to Mr Delaney's pension fund.

File image: RollingNews