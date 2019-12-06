Kfm's Christmas Crackers: Fantastic Prizes Each Show From Monday December 9th

SPONSORS for CHRISTMAS CRACKERS, MONDAY, DEC.9TH TO FRIDAY 13TH

8AM TO 6PM: BREAKFAST, KILDARE TODAY, 11-2 SHOW; K-DRIVE

====================================================================

HENRY GRATTAN'S BAR & GRILL CELBRIDGE

Henry Grattan’s on the Maynooth Road Celbridge is open for lunch, dinner and drinks 7 days a week.

Christmas Menu includes Turkey & Ham Parcel with cranberry stuffing and Christmas Pudding with Crème Anglaise

2 for €12 cocktails every Friday night. Live Music Every Saturday Night. Wings Wednesday: A Kilo of wings for only €11

Gift Cards Available – the ideal Christmas Present

Book your party of 6 or more before Thursday Dec 19th and get a free pint of Guinness or Hop House each.

Lunch Loyalty Card – buy 5 lunches and get the 6th FREE

01 536 7128

www.henrygrattans.ie

============

LILY O'BRIENS CHOCOLATES NEWBRIDGE

At Lily O’Brien’s we pride ourselves in making the most delicious chocolates, to suit every special occasion.

Are you looking for Gift inspiration this Christmas? Come Visit our Christmas shop

to experience our wide range of chocolate Gifts; from our best loved Desserts Collection to luxury hampers and many more gift options

The Lily O’Briens Christmas shop is now open at Green Road, Newbridge with amazing special offers available in store.

For more information please Call 045 486800 or see

045 486800

www.lilyobriens.ie

===========

HUGH STATHAM JEWELLERS NAAS

Make it a Christmas to remember, at Hugh Statham Jewellers Naas.

Timeless pieces by Beiring, Seiko and Tissot.

Gorgeous designs from Kit Heath in sterling silver, Ti Sento & Bronze-Allure.

Stunning Diamond jewellery

And beautiful new petite 9crt gold jewellery.

Find the perfect Christmas gift, at Hugh Statham Jewellers Naas

045 875418

www.hughstatham.ie

==================

RUSSBOROUGH HOUSE & GARDENS BELSSINGTON

Visit Russborough this Christmas, to experience a spectacular yuletide event inspired by Oscar Wilde’s ‘Stories for Children’.

House tours & a full festive programme from 30th November to 22nd December -

Russborough House, a unique Christmas experience,

See Russborough.ie for details & book your tickets on eventbrite.com

045 865 239

www.russborough.ie

====================

Black Amber Salon, 10, Friary Road, Naas

The most innovative. The most cultivated. The most luxurious.

If you’re looking to get the most from your hair salon experience, then do what most people in the know do.

Visit Salon Ice, Friary Road, Naas.

Book now on 045 896 300 & find Salon Ice on facebook & Instagram

045 896 300

www.blackamber.ie

======================

Absolutely Fabulous Flowers Celbridge

Have flowers for all occasions, delivering from around the corner to around the world.

They stock a full range of indoor and outdoor plants, also have an extensive range of gifts and homeware in store, home styling, jewellery and much more.

They offer a delivery service which covers all areas in north Kildare.

Our Celbridge store is easily accessible from Leixlip, Lucan and Maynooth.

https://www.abfabflowers.ie

==============================

KILKEA CASTLE HOTEL & GOLF RESORT - Castledermot

In Celebration of their New “Annual Golf Winter Series”

The stunning 180-acre Kilkea Castle Hotel and Golf Resort

The Kilkea Castle Winter Series takes place every Wednesday until 4th march with prizes for each week’s winner and an invite to the Grand Final on the 11th March.

Kilkea Castle Golf Course located in Castledermot was also winner of the “2018 Best New Golf Resort” by Golfers Guide to Ireland

So this opportunity is not to be missed by the avid golfer!

059 914 5600

www.kilkeacastle.ie

===============================

Leopardstown Racecourse

There is lots going on at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival from 26th to 29th December.

The event always attracts celebrities and stars from across the music, sporting, corporate and political worlds, as well as racing fans from near and far.

www.leopardstown.com

==========================

FlowerZ, Clane Florist

Local family-run business, specialise in weddings and funerals.

Delivering flowers 6 days a week or flowers can be collected at our store on main street Clane.

Flowers can also be ordered via our website or over the phone on 045 938500.

We also cater for all occasions such as debs corsages, venue dressing, church flowers etc. In our store we also supply bouquets to whatever your budget allows.

All our flowers are fresh and of the highest quality we also try where possible to use Irish suppliers.

https://www.flowerz.net

===============================

KBowl Family Entertainment Centre, Ladytown Business Park, Newbridge Road, Naas.

Open from 11am 7 Days

Bowling, Children's Play Area, Games Zone - Pool, Air Hockey and K Diner.

Catering for groups, clubs, school tours, Corporate.

045 408 144;

www.kbowl.ie

===================================

Nando's in Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge

The home of the Peri Peri Chicken is situated on the third floor beside the cinema..

https://www.whitewatersc.ie/stores/nandos

============================

ENZO'S cafe & restaurant in Clane

Located behind Jones Pub open 7 days from early to late.

Serving Extensive breakfast menu 7 full lunch menu.

Specialising in steaks signature gourmet burgers, pasta, pasta and desserts in a relaxed setting.

Party packages to-go and in-house especially birthdays

Email:contactus@enzopizza.ie

====================

NC & JOB Photography, Rathangan

https://www.facebook.com/1NCPhotography/

================

Maynooth Jewellers Main St, Maynooth

Open 9.30am to 6pm. A family run business for over 32years

Jewellers, Antiques, Giftware Engraving and Repair.

01 628 59 46:

www.maynoothjewellers.com

==============================

Rathsallagh Golf and Country Club, Dunlavin

Newly designed and rated the best course in West Wicklow.

Membership packages available, membership now only € 850.00 per year fixed for two years including a bar credit.

045 40 33 16

www.rathsallaghgolf.com

====================================

Lemongrass Liffey Valley, Carlow, Clonmel or Kilkenny

All their food is hand prepared by Asian Chefs using all natural ingredients – they don’t use MSG, preservatives or artificial colourings.

Visit one of their restaurants in Carlow, Kilkenny, Clonmel or Liffey Valley .

https://lemongrass.ie

========================

Mode Tapas & Grill Clane

Finest selection of authentic Spanish tapas dishes in an intimate atmosphere.

Succulent chargrilled steaks and full grill menu available.

Now taking bookings for Christmas parties and parties for all occasions.

Private function room available.

Email: contactus@modetapas.com