A prayer service for Trevor Deely, ahead of the 19th anniversary of his disappearance, takes place in Ballycane tonight

Trevor disappeared after a night out in Dublin city centre on December 8th, 2000.

He was last seen on CCTV, walking across Baggot Street Bridge towards Haddington Road at 4.14am.

Trevor's father, Michael, speaking to Kildare Today, says the family takes comfort from the annual service.