A Status Yellow wind alert goes live in Kildare on Sunday.

It comes in to being at 3pm on that afternoon, and will continue until 6 o'clock on Monday morning.

Storm Atiyah (PRON: Ah-tee-ah) has prompted a Status Orange wind alert for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick

Gusts of up to 130km/h are being forecast for those counties

The RSA's Brian Farrell is advising anyone who takes to the road this weekend to proceed with caution: