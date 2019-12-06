K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Firefighter Jailed For 5 & A Half Years For Dangerous Driving Causing Death.

: 12/06/2019 - 17:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_3.jpg

A firefighter has been jailed for five and a half years for dangerous driving causing the death of a young man in Dublin.

The court heard Derek Keane of Loughshinny, Skerries, Co. Dublin drank up to 15 pints before he got behind the wheel.

A breadman making his early morning deliveries two days after Christmas 2016 found 27yo Callum Grimes lying on a grassy verge just off a country road between Rush and Skerries in north Co. Dublin.
The court heard he’d suffered a serious head injury and never regained consciousness. His family turned off his life-support machine seven months later.
Derek Keane handed himself in later that day and told Gardaí he drank up to 12 pints of Guinness and a Gin & Tonic before he drove home that night.
He said he had no recollection of what happened, but suspected he was involved when he saw the damage to his van.
A number of people who attended the scene suspected Callum was moved after being struck, but nobody knows exactly what happened.
Callum’s father Mark said he still struggles to understand how he left him on the side of the road and wonders if the son he described as their “blue eyed boy” would still be with them if he’d done the right thing.
Judge Martin Nolan described Keane’s offending as being at the highest level before jailing him for five and a half years.
 

 

File image: CCJ/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!