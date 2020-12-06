Listen: Kildare's Pat Tinsley, Suffering Amyloidosis, Strongly Critical Of HSE Decision Not To Buy Medication

A Kildare man who suffers from Amyloidosis is gutted the HSE's decided not to buy a drug which helps people with the rare disease.

Newbridge man and renowned photographer, Pat Tinsley says buying Patisiran won't be discussed by the health authority at a meeting on Tuesday.

The condition attacks the 64 year-old's heart and nervous system and causes vomiting, dizziness and bouts of sleep lasting up to 18 hours.

Pat says the drug has already improved symptoms for patients in other countries:

File image: RollingNews