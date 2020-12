Two people have died following a house fire in north Dublin.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at Beach Park, Portmarnock at around 10:30pm last night.

The bodies of the man and woman were discovered after the fire was brought under control.

The scene has been preserved and the victims' remains have been taken to the Dublin City Mortuary, where post mortem exams will take place.

Gardai say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

Stock image: Shutterstock