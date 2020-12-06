Listen Live Logo

Govt. Preparing New National Plan To Get 400,000 People Back To Work.

: 06/12/2020 - 09:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Government is preparing a new national economic plan to get 400,000 people back to work.

The Business Post reports the coalition has set a target of recovering all jobs lost to the Covid-19 crisis by the end of 2023.

It says the plan, due to be brought to Cabinet next week, includes proposals to retrain workers who lost their jobs in hard-hit sectors such as retail.

A commitment to attract new multinationals jobs will also be included, along with financing more remote working hubs and speeding up the national broadband plan.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

