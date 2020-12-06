Nursing Home Residents May Be Able To Nominate Loved One For Inclusion In Early Roll-Out Of Covid 19 Vaccine.

Nursing home residents, including those in Kildare's 21 nursing home settings, could be able to nominate a loved-one to be included in the Covid-19 vaccination programme next month.

Nursing Homes Ireland has asked the Health Minister to consider a 'vaccine buddy' system so they still get visits while the rest of the population is immunised.

According to the Sunday Independent, the first deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will be enough to cover all nursing homes.

It also reports the Defence Forces and the National Ambulance Service are to play a 'key role' in the roll-out and administration of the vaccine.

Stock image: Pexels