Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Nursing Home Residents May Be Able To Nominate Loved One For Inclusion In Early Roll-Out Of Covid 19 Vaccine.

: 06/12/2020 - 09:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_syringe_in_doctors_hands_pexels.jpeg

Nursing home residents, including those in Kildare's 21 nursing home settings,  could be able to nominate a loved-one to be included in the Covid-19 vaccination programme next month.

Nursing Homes Ireland has asked the Health Minister to consider a 'vaccine buddy' system so they still get visits while the rest of the population is immunised.

According to the Sunday Independent, the first deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will be enough to cover all nursing homes.

It also reports the Defence Forces and the National Ambulance Service are to play a 'key role' in the roll-out and administration of the vaccine.

 

 

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!